Police release name of officer run over by fleeing suspect

Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn — a 25-year veteran of the force and a liver transplant survivor, according to his Facebook page — is the officer who was run over Tuesday by a man fleeing authorities investigating a stolen vehicle case.
The Wichita Police Department released his name Wednesday afternoon in an e-mail. Arterburn remains in critical condition after undergoing surgery at a Wichita hospital but is doing better, Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said Wednesday morning.
Arterburn was struck near the intersection of Topeka and Kinkaid shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday while investigating a report that a 2016 black Chevrolet Tahoe had been stolen from Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac at 8801 E. Kellogg and a suspect who had active felony warrants.
Justin F. Terrazas, 31, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the officer’s injuries.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments