Wichita officer hurt, emergency dispatch reports

UPDATE, 1:31 p.m.: The scene appears to be at Pawnee and Santa Fe. At least a dozen emergency vehicles are parked with lights flashing on Pawnee. Uniformed police, troopers and sheriff’s officers are also standing nearby. Possible witnesses are also standing nearby.
EMS personnel have wheeled stretcher into a metal building on the south side of Pawnee.
ORIGINAL STORY: A Wichita police officer has been run over, according to emergency 911 dispatches, in the area of St. Francis and Mount Vernon.
Various police and fire crews are being dispatched to the area.
Wichita police asked people on Twitter to avoid an area near Broadway and Mount Vernon:
Please avoid the area of Topeka and Kinkaid due to a police incident.— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 7, 2017
This is a developing news situation, and we will update with details as they become available.
