Suspect identified after Wichita officer was run over

With a Wichita police officer in a local hospital after undergoing surgery on Tuesday, a man is in jail facing attempted murder charges.
Police said a 31-year-old man was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.
According to a daily booking log, Justin F. Terrazas, 31, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted intentional and premeditated first-degree murder, along with two theft charges.
February 8, 2017
Terrazas was booked into the jail just after 9 p.m., according to records. An address for Terrazas was not listed on the booking report.
The injured officer, a 25-year veteran of the force, was in critical condition late Tuesday night. He was struck near the intersection of Topeka and Kinkaid shortly after 1 p.m., officials said.
He was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, where he underwent surgery. The condition of the officer was not available as of early Wednesday morning, though police said they plan to release more information during a 10 a.m. media briefing.
The injured officer was investigating a stolen vehicle and a suspect who had active felony warrants in the 2100 block of South Topeka when the incident unfolded. After the officer was struck, a second officer fired a shot at the fleeing vehicle, said deputy police chief Jose Salcido on Tuesday.
A manager with Via Christi St. Francis said Wednesday morning that the hospital is not giving updates on the officer’s condition under direction from police.
Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in a tweet that those wanting to send donations on the injured officer’s behalf can do so by mailing them to the local Honore Adversis Foundation, 477 N. Seneca St., 67203.
Information for those who wish to donate. pic.twitter.com/nTF3cRlaiD— Sgt. Nikki woodrow (@Sgtwoodrow) February 8, 2017
Terrazas was convicted on theft and burglary charges stemming from a January 2014 incident, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records, and in 2001 was convicted on two charges related to taking indecent liberties with a minor.
One of the charges was listed as aggravated criminal sodomy on a child less than 14 years of age. From 2007 through Dec. 5, Terrazas faced disciplinary action more than 50 times in Kansas Department of Corrections facilities, according to records.
News release reference dedicated officer injured. Thank you to this great community for all the thoughts, and prayers for everyone invovled pic.twitter.com/QrwbawpleE— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 7, 2017
Please send your thoughts and prayers to our @WichitaPolice officer who is in critical condition this afternoon.— Mayor Jeff Longwell (@jefflongwellict) February 7, 2017
