Condition of injured Wichita officer improves, police say

1:50 Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc Pause

3:57 Police give update on injured officer

5:01 Denise Neil explores the world of bourbon

0:27 Officer hurt in south Wichita

0:28 Raw footage from police incident

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company

1:26 Inside Doc's nose

1:12 'Doc' takes to the skies for a second time

1:27 Protesters stand in support of refugees and Muslims