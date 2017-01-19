Police release photos of Subway robbery suspect

The Wichita Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a man who robbed a Subway restaurant near Central and Hillside on Wednesday.
Police said a man who claimed to have a weapon robbed the Subway in the College Hill Square strip mall, 410 N. Hillside, just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Crime Stoppers later released two photographs of the man on its Facebook page from video footage taken during the robbery.
The man – described as being in his 20s and about 5-feet, 9-inches tall with a thin build – was seen by a witness heading to the residential neighborhood just west of the strip mall after the robbery, police said.
The Taco Bueno restaurant at 427 N. Hillside, directly across the street from the Subway, was also robbed on Monday. Video footage from that robbery appeared to show a person with a similar build and similar clothing to that of the Subway suspect.
Anyone with information about either crime is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4374 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
