Robber goes for cash, not tacos

Wichita police are searching for a man who robbed the Taco Bueno restaurant at Hillside and Central early Monday afternoon.
Officer Charley Davidson said the man walked into the store wearing coveralls and a black stocking cap, told the employees inside he had a gun and then stole bills out of the cash trays at the registers. The man ran away afterward.
It was about 1:30 p.m., so several customers were inside at the time, Davidson said. No one was hurt. The restaurant is at 427 N. Hillside.
Davidson said the 32-year-old employee who spoke with police after the robbery described the man as black with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds. Anyone with information about him or the robbery is asked to call police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
