January 18, 2017 12:24 PM

Restaurant near Central and Hillside robbed

By Bryan Horwath

A Subway restaurant near Wesley Medical Center was robbed Wednesday morning, according to Wichita police.

Sgt. Dan Binkley said a man who said he had a weapon entered the Subway in the College Hill Square strip mall, 410 N. Hillside, just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday and demanded money.

The man – described as being in his 20s and about 5-feet, 9-inches tall with a thin build – was seen by witnesses, Binkley said, heading to the residential neighborhood just west of the strip mall and between Central and Douglas.

At about 11:15 a.m., multiple police vehicles could be seen forming what appeared to be a perimeter in the neighborhood. As of noon, the suspect was still at large, police said.

Binkley said the suspect was wearing coveralls with a hooded jacket underneath. The Subway was temporarily closed as of lunch time Wednesday as police worked inside.

