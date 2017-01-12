Police arrest man in fatal shooting in north Wichita

Wichita police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Monday near 18th and Market.
Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Joseph X. Moncada, 24, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of several crimes related to a shooting that occurred at 18th and Market late Monday afternoon.
Bernadino Ornelas, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday. Andrew Ornelas, 25, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A Chevy Avalanche that was seen heading north on Market after the shooting was later located in south Wichita. It is unclear whether the vehicle belonged to the suspect, police said.
Woodrow said police are still working to see if there were others involved in the shooting. Both the victims and suspect have gang affiliations, police said.
The shooting was the first homicide of 2017, police said.
Comments