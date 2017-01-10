North Wichita shooting is year’s first homicide, police say

Wichita police have identified the two victims of a Monday afternoon shooting at 18th Street and Market.
At approximately 3:54 p.m. Wichita police responded to the scene and found a four-door passenger vehicle parked at a stop sign at the location with two injured men, both with gunshot wounds, Wichita police Lt. Jason Stephens said.
Two vehicles had pulled up to the intersection when passengers in one vehicle opened fire on the other, police said.
Bernadino Ornelas, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, Stephens said. Andrew Ornelas, 25, was taken from the scene in critical condition and was still recovering at a local hospital, Stephens said. The victims are cousins and have gang affiliations, police said.
An orange or red-colored Chevy Avalanche left the scene northbound on Market, police said. No other suspect descriptions were given, and police are still looking into the possibility of other vehicles.
“It appears to have been a targeted incident,” Stephens said, saying there are no reports “otherwise indicating it was a random occurrence.”
It was the city’s first homicide of 2017, police said. In 2016 there were 34 reported homicides in Wichita, said Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow.
Police encourage anyone with information on the shootings to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
