January 9, 2017 4:25 PM

One dead, one hurt in shooting at 18th and Market

By Amy Renee Leiker

Two people were shot – one fatally – on Monday afternoon in the area of 18th Street North and Market, according to Wichita police and Sedgwick County dispatch.

The first 911 call about the shooting came into dispatch at 3:54 p.m. Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow in an e-mail said one of the shooting victims died and the other was taken to a Wichita hospital in serious condition. Their genders, ages and names were not immediately released.

At least one of the victims was sitting in a vehicle when the shooting occurred, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Authorities were asking the public to avoid the 1800 block of North Market while they investigate what happened.

Woodrow did not have any details on a possible suspect or suspects in the shooting or whether any arrests had been made by 4:17 p.m. on Monday.

Police were searching for a red 2000-model Chevy Avalanche in connection with the shooting, according to emergency scanner traffic; it was last seen driving east from 20th Street and Market.

Nearby Irving Elementary School, at 1642 N. Market, was on lockdown after the shooting, but that had been lifted by 4:40 p.m., Wichita public schools spokeswoman Susan Arensman said by e-mail. That’s the time classes are released for the day, she said.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back with Kansas.com for updates as they become available.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

