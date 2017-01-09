One dead, one hurt in shooting at 18th and Market

Two people were shot – one fatally – on Monday afternoon in the area of 18th Street North and Market, according to Wichita police and Sedgwick County dispatch.
The first 911 call about the shooting came into dispatch at 3:54 p.m. Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow in an e-mail said one of the shooting victims died and the other was taken to a Wichita hospital in serious condition. Their genders, ages and names were not immediately released.
At least one of the victims was sitting in a vehicle when the shooting occurred, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Authorities were asking the public to avoid the 1800 block of North Market while they investigate what happened.
Wpd working a shooting in the 1800 block of N Market. Two victims. Unknown suspects at this time. Please avoid the area— Sgt. Nikki woodrow (@Sgtwoodrow) January 9, 2017
Stopped at shooting scene 1900 Market. pic.twitter.com/1kasL4iIHy— Chief Gordon Ramsay (@Chief_Ramsay) January 9, 2017
Woodrow did not have any details on a possible suspect or suspects in the shooting or whether any arrests had been made by 4:17 p.m. on Monday.
Police were searching for a red 2000-model Chevy Avalanche in connection with the shooting, according to emergency scanner traffic; it was last seen driving east from 20th Street and Market.
Nearby Irving Elementary School, at 1642 N. Market, was on lockdown after the shooting, but that had been lifted by 4:40 p.m., Wichita public schools spokeswoman Susan Arensman said by e-mail. That’s the time classes are released for the day, she said.
This is a breaking news situation. Check back with Kansas.com for updates as they become available.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
