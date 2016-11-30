Crime & Courts

November 30, 2016 8:50 AM

Texas woman fights extradition in Baby Sofia case

Authorities say a Texas woman accused of faking a pregnancy before killing a mother and kidnapping her newborn daughter is fighting extradition to Kansas.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday it has begun the process of obtaining a governor’s extradition warrant for Yesenia Sesmas. She has been held in a Dallas jail on an outstanding Kansas warrant and immigration detainer since a police raid on Nov. 19 at her Dallas home.

The 34-year-old Mexican national is a suspect in the killing earlier this month of Laura Abarca-Nogueda of Wichita and the abduction of Abarca-Nogueda’s 6-day-old daughter, Sofia. The baby has been reunited with family.

The complaint detailing the charges against Sesmas won’t be revealed until she appears in court.

Extradition could take up to 90 days.

