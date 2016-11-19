Updated: Baby Sophia, missing since Thursday, found alive

Baby Sophia, the 8-day-old infant missing since Thursday after her mother was shot to death, has been found alive and is healthy, Wichita police said Saturday morning.
Investigators established that someone who knew the mother had fled to Dallas with the baby, police said.
A Dallas police SWAT team executed a search warrant at a house around 4:30 a.m., police said. Two people were taken into custody. The baby was found alive and is healthy.
“This is the best possible outcome to a very sad case,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay announced at 9:15 a.m.
He said the baby is in protective custody and is doing well.
Sophia had been missing since Thursday, when her mother was found shot to death in an apartment in west Wichita.
The baby’s father returned home from work Thursday and found 27-year-old Laura Abarca-Nogueda shot to death in the apartment they shared and their week-old daughter missing.
The FBI had joined the search for the girl, Sophia Victoria Gonzalez Abarca.
“The FBI has provided significant resources” to the investigation, Ramsay said Saturday. “I can’t thank them enough.”
Investigators worked around the clock since Sophia went missing, he said.
“Hard work and the collaboration with the FBI is really what made this (closure) come about,” Ramsay said.
Sophia will be reunited with relatives “as soon as possible,” he said.
There could be more suspects, Ramsay said. He offered few other details, saying “it is still an active investigation.”
“It’s a complicated case and we want to make sure we get it right,” Ramsay said.
Dallas police “dropped everything” to assist in the case once investigators learned Sophia was there, Ramsay said.
Sophia’s mother “will be on all of our minds and all of our hearts” as the case moves forward, he said.
Timeline of events
Noon Thursday: Mother, 27, and 6-day-old infant Sofia Victoria Gonzales Abarca last seen alive
Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday: Family member finds mother shot to death, baby discovered missing, 911 is notified
4:40 p.m. Thursday: Wichita police release first photos of Sofia to public, ask for help finding her
5:15 p.m. Thursday: Police announce search for 1997 purple Cadillac, occupant is person of interest in the case
9:15 p.m. Thursday: Police announce the Cadillac has been found, occupant is not a suspect
Friday morning: Sofia remains missing, police have no suspects
10 a.m. Friday: Police announce the FBI has been asked to help find the baby.
12:12 p.m. Friday: Police identify the mother as Laura Abarca-Nogueda.
4:15 p.m. Friday: Police Chief Gordon Ramsay conducts news conference on the case.
9:15 a.m. Saturday: Police Chief Gordon Ramsay announces the baby has been found safe and alive in Dallas
