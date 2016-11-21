Woman faked pregnancy before taking Baby Sofia, police say

Wichita police say a Texas woman who faked a pregnancy killed a 27-year-old Wichita woman on Thursday and took her newborn, Sofia Gonzales.
Yesenia Sesmas, 34, knew the victim – Laura Nogueda-Abarca – for a few years, Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile said Monday. But he didn’t elaborate further on the specifics of the women’s relationship.
Sesmas was arrested in Dallas after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 900 block of Signet at about 4:15 a.m., Ojile said. Sofia, who is now 10 days old, was found alive and safe inside. She has since been reunited with her family.
Three other people in the home in Dallas – Yesmas’ boyfriend, her son and her niece – knew nothing of the scheme, Ojile said. He said Sesmas traveled to Wichita, killed Nogueda-Abarca and kidnapped Sofia.
“Detectives learned that Sesmas had faked a pregnancy over the last several months,” Ojile said.
Sesmas will be extradited to Kansas to face charges. Wichita police are planning to present their case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office later today, Ojile said.
Nogueda-Abarca was found shot to death inside the apartment she shared with her live-in boyfriend – Sofia’s father – at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The baby went missing that same afternoon.
The apartment is in the 200 block of North Brunswick, near Maple and Ridge.
