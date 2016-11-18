FBI called in to help in finding missing newborn

UPDATED 10:20 A.M.: Wichita police gave no new details on the killing of a 27-year-old Wichita mother on Friday morning but said that the FBI has been called in to assist in finding her missing newborn.
The baby, Sofia Victoria Gonzalez Abarca, was abducted, Lt. Todd Ojile said, and is considered endangered. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-800-CALL FBI.
An Amber Alert has not been issued, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said, because police have no suspects in her abduction at this time. Suspect information is required for an Amber Alert to become active.
Ojile said the live-in boyfriend of Sofia's mother found her shot to death after he arrived at their apartment at 215 N. Brunswick shortly before 3:30 p.m. The mother, who has not been identified yet by police, was pronounced dead at the scene about 10 minutes later.
Police say the last time the mother was known to be alive was shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Original story, posted 7:04 a.m. Friday:
Police are still searching for a missing 7-day-old girl and a suspect in connection with the missing baby and the girl’s mother, who was found shot to death in her west Wichita home Thursday evening.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, of the Wichita Police Department, said the police department did not have any updates about the case Friday morning. Police are planning to discuss the case during the agency’s regular news briefing with reporters Friday. That starts at 10 a.m. and will be broadcast live on the police department’s Facebook page.
The baby’s name is Sofia Victoria Gonzalez Abarca. Anyone who has information about the incident is being asked to call 911 or local authorities, police have said. Tips on possible suspects should also be called in, police said Friday on Facebook.
“She is considered missing and endangered,” Woodrow said of the infant. “We have no leads where she’s at.”
An Amber Alert had still not been issued Friday as of 8:30 a.m., because the case does not include suspect information to share with the public – an Amber Alert criteria. Woodrow said police are working closely with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and if a suspect is determined, an Amber Alert will be issued immediately.
The girl’s 27-year-old mother was found dead in an apartment in the 200 block of North Brunswick, near Maple and Ridge Road, when a relative came by shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. She had last been heard from at around noon.
Investigators want to talk to anyone who has any kind of relationship with the victim, Woodrow said.
The child’s father is not a suspect in the woman’s death, Woodrow said. Police last night had been searching for person of interest in a 1997 purple Cadillac who recently interacted with the slain woman and was thought to have information that might aid in the investigation. But he and the car have since been found.
