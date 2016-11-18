Police: Missing Sophia may be in hands of someone claiming infant as their own

More than a day after a Wichita mother was killed in her home and her newborn child abducted, police still have no leads on who carried out the crimes.
But late Friday afternoon, authorities for the first time suggested the infant may have been taken by someone who is now passing the baby off as a new addition to their family.
“We’re looking for anyone that all of a sudden has a child” or says a family member has come to visit and has a newborn, said police Lt. Todd Ojile, head of the homicide unit.
“They’re showing them off, they’re buying different items,” he said.
But in terms of finding Sophia Gonzales, “We have no idea” where she is, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said Friday. The baby was born Nov. 11.
While authorities have received some tips in the case, Ramsay said they have not yielded suspects or leads.
“We’re pleading … help us find baby Sophia,” Ramsay said. “This tragedy has really affected everyone in the community.
“This is a very sad and tragic case, and we’re reaching out for assistance.”
An FBI response team specializing in child abductions was called in to help find the infant, who went missing Thursday from the apartment where she lived with her mother and father at 215 N. Brunswick, near Maple and Ridge, in west Wichita.
Her mother, 27-year-old Laura Abarca-Nogueda, was shot to death by an unknown assailant or assailants sometime between 1 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Her father searched for Sophia after he returned home from work and found his girlfriend dead. When he couldn’t find the baby, he called 911.
A police search of the apartment also turned up nothing that pointed them to Sophia’s location. A neighborhood search, including knocking on the doors of neighbors, came up empty as well.
On Friday morning, Ojile said authorities are focused on finding the baby as quickly as possible. But they aren’t aided by an Amber Alert because the case doesn’t yet meet the criteria to issue one. Police have no suspect information to share with the public, and that is required before an Amber Alert will be issued.
Sophia is considered endangered, police say.
“Our main concern right now is to locate and return … (the baby) to her family,” Ojile told reporters during a news conference Friday morning.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sophia is being asked to call 800-CALL-FBI (2255-224) or 911.
“No tip is too small,” Ramsay said. Just “a sliver” of information could prove vital, he said.
The FBI tip line is monitored 24 hours a day.
Family members, friends, co-workers and others thought to possibly have information on Sophia’s location have been interviewed, Ojile said earlier on Friday. The last known contact Abarca-Nogueda had with anyone other than her killer or killers was shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, he said.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said police are working closely with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and if a suspect is determined, an Amber Alert will be issued immediately.
The KBI and Department of Justice, on their websites, list these criteria that must be met before an Amber Alert can be issued:
▪ There has been a child abduction.
▪ The abducted child is under 18 or has a mental or physical disability.
▪ The victim is thought to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
▪ There is sufficient information to disseminate to the public, which could assist in a child’s safe recovery or a suspect’s capture.
The Justice Department also requires the abducted child’s name and other critical data to be entered into a centralized information system known as the National Crime Information Center, or NCIC.
Sophia’s father is not a suspect in Abarca-Nogueda’s death, Woodrow said.
On Friday afternoon, police in marked patrol vehicles were posted at the apartment where the killing and abduction occurred. Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off Abarca-Nogueda’s door and the small parking lot adjacent to the two-story building.
The building is one of several in a complex just off Second and Ridge.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
