Infant of slain woman ‘considered missing and endangered’

The search for a 6-day-old girl continued Thursday night, hours after her mother was found shot to death in their west Wichita residence.
The 27-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment in the 200 block of North Brunswick, near Maple and Ridge Road, when a relative came by shortly before 3:30 p.m., police said. She had last been heard from at around noon.
Police had no idea where the woman’s daughter, Sofia Victoria Gonzalez Abarca, was as darkness fell.
“She is considered missing and endangered,” Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said of the infant. “We have no leads where she’s at.”
Investigators want to talk to anyone who has any kind of relationship with the victim, Woodrow said.
That includes a man who drives a purple Cadillac with the Kansas license plate 716 GET. He is not considered a suspect, Woodrow said.
“We’re just trying to get in contact with him to see if he knows anything,” she said.
Patrol cars blocked North Brunswick heading south from Second Street. Police talked to residents of the neighborhood, seeking clues or witnesses.
Several people stood outside along the block, watching as police investigated. Shortly before 6 p.m., a man drove up to Second and Brunswick and parked his truck, wailing and seemingly in grief as he emerged.
He was quickly engulfed in a hug by a small group of people who had been waiting for him. A short time later, they walked together down the block toward the building where the woman had been shot.
The child’s father is not a suspect in the woman’s death, Woodrow said.
Anyone who spots the Cadillac should call 316-383-4661, 911 or their local authorities, police have said.
An Amber Alert has not been issued because the case does not meet the criteria for doing so, Woodrow said. That criteria includes knowing suspect information to share with the public. At this time, she said, the Wichita Police Department does not have any suspect information, therefore no Amber Alert can be issued.
However, Woodrow said police are working closely with the KBI, and if a suspect is determined, an Amber Alert will be issued immediately.
Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker and Bryan Horwath of The Eagle
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
