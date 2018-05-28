6S Steakhouse closed after fire causes smoke damage throughout dining area

6S Steakhouse will be closed for Memorial Day as employees are "still assessing" the damage from a small Sunday night fire.
When reached on Monday morning, managing partner Seth Glassman was not yet sure how long the restaurant will remain closed, but he said the restaurant "will be putting something out" soon to keep diners informed.
The steakhouse, located at 6200 W. 21st St., was originally going to be open from 4-10 p.m. today — and had taken reservations — for Memorial Day, according to a Facebook post.
John Turner, battalion chief with the Wichita Fire Department, told media at the scene on Sunday that an employee inside the restaurant reported the fire at about 10 p.m.
When crews arrived, Turner said the building was completely evacuated — there were no customers and about six employees who were at the steakhouse at the time of the fire.
Turner said crews found smoke in the northeast corner of the building. They then opened up a wall and found fire "from top to bottom" of the restaurant, Turner said.
Smoke was "pushing out from the corner," Turner said, and they saw flames 3 to 4 feet high from the roof. The fire was concealed to a wall between the dining area and patio in the northeast corner, he said.
Responders found smoke damage throughout the dining area, Turner said.
On Monday morning, the northeast area of the restaurant and patio were blocked off.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor shoulder injuries, Turner told those at the scene Sunday night. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A damage estimate has not yet been provided.
6S Steakhouse opened in January — 15 months later than expected, owner Brandon Steven previously told the Eagle. He also said it cost twice as much as he had planned.
Steven previously said he spent $600,000 on the kitchen alone. He wouldn't say how much he spent total, but he did say he could have build three restaurants with what he spent.
The patio is a new feature Steven added to the steakhouse in April, about the same time the restaurant began serving brunch.
