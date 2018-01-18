At long last, Brandon Steven unveils his 6S Steakhouse

More Videos

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Pause
Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 1:22

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping

McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:12

McPherson cruises in opening round win

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU 1:18

Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police 5:46

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

  • Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

    Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.

Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent. Bo Rader
Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent. Bo Rader
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

At long last, Brandon Steven unveils his 6S Steakhouse

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

January 18, 2018 02:58 PM

Brandon Steven will stop you as you try to walk into his new 6S Steakhouse, not because he doesn’t want you to come in, but because he wants you to look up and down and notice every detail.

“You’ll laugh at me … but this is the third ceiling that I’ve done. Literally, the third ceiling,” he says of the foyer. “The first one was just boring. I said you can’t come into this amazing restaurant and have this boring ceiling.”

Steven has redone everything at least once and often numerous times.

“I literally went through every square inch of this place.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The restaurant, where Players and other restaurants and sports bars have been at 6200 W. 21st St. across from Sedgwick County Park., has taken 15 months longer and cost more than twice as much as Steven planned.

Steven won’t say how much that is, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.

More Videos

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Pause
Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 1:22

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping

McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:12

McPherson cruises in opening round win

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU 1:18

Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police 5:46

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

  • Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

    Photographer Lisa Sparks and designers Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis discuss their work on a cityscape mural at Brandon Steven‘s new 6S Steakhouse. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Photographer Lisa Sparks and designers Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis discuss their work on a cityscape mural at Brandon Steven‘s new 6S Steakhouse. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

 Now, though, it’s mostly ready except for a few final touches. Saturday is the first day 6S will open to the public for dinner.

Wednesday, Steven hosted dinner for members of his extended family, and he was exacting with his staff before their arrival, such as making a hostess move an orchid on her stand – the one Steven redid twice – because it blocks a view.

The “view” is the main dining room, flanked on one end by a mural Steven commissioned to showcase iconic Wichita sites and, on the other, by a row of elevated booths that he thinks will be popular with millennials who want to overlook the action.

Atop it all is Steven’s crowning achievement and “the biggest stress point of this project for me.”

There are 13 rings, which are circular chandeliers that Steven and artist Steve Murillo designed.

“It’s really his baby,” Steven says.

They’re each slightly different and feature hanging white fabric and beads. There’s something very Vegas about them, perhaps appropriate for Steven, a poker player who makes frequent trips there.

Vegas may not even have this style of chandelier.

“You’re not going to see that anywhere else,” Steven says. “They look so simple, but that was … almost a year process.”

They were also $100,000 more than he planned.

Steven has always liked fine dining, but he’s learned a lot about what constitutes upscale through this process.

“I just missed so much detail. There’s so much detail,” he says. “Restaurants I used to think were really nice, I walk up and say, ‘Huh, that’s just OK.’ 

Steven is proud of what he calls his El Dorado booths off the side of the main dining room. They’re three private booths each with two sets of drapes, one that’s sheer and allows for a little privacy and one that is thicker to provide complete privacy. Diners can call wait staff from the booths and reach them via Apple watches. Guests have five choices of music or can plug in their own.

More Videos

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Pause
Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 1:22

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping

McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:12

McPherson cruises in opening round win

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU 1:18

Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police 5:46

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

  • Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

    Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S in November 2017. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com)

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S in November 2017. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com)

brader@wichitaeagle.com

Then there are three private dining areas of varying sizes for bigger groups and events.

There’s also a dine-in bar and a side door – what Steven calls the Flying Kitchen – for to-go orders.

A wall of wine separates the bar and the main dining room. Steven jokes about getting it right on the second try.

“So we didn’t go through much.”

He has furniture for the restaurant’s patio overlooking a lake, though he hasn’t put it out yet since it’s winter.

Finally, there’s an enormous kitchen – big enough to hold whole other restaurants.

On his way through during a tour, Steven samples bread made by Los Angeles transplant and executive chef Kayson Chong.

“Everything he does is so good, and so I keep trying it, and I’m a guy who can’t just have one bite,” Steven says.

“I promise you I’ve gained five pounds this week.”

The car dealer keeps leaving his day job to stop by the restaurant on his way home.

“I’ve been here every night for the last week and a half.”

Steven’s goal is to eventually return solely as a customer. For now, though, he continues to tweak. And tweak. And tweak again.

“I’m going to redo that wall, too,” he says, pointing to a seemingly perfect wall in the bar. “I’m not happy with it.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Pause
Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 1:22

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping

McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:12

McPherson cruises in opening round win

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU 1:18

Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police 5:46

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

  • Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

    Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

View More Video