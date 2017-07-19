Brandon Steven’s 6S steakhouse to open this fall

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Commerce Arts District has new artist and business Pause 1:22 Duck's Flying Discs opens in new space 1:34 On the road to the Big Apple with Freddy's food truck 2:37 How to grill your steak this July Fourth 1:15 The Planted Vase opens at Eaton Place 1:42 Mint and coconut Chicken Poop to debut 0:43 Vanderbilt's opens in new west-side space 1:24 Sasnak Management's HomeGrown concept debuts 0:45 Lux Ballroom debuts at downtown's Lux apartments 1:05 Expanded Uniquities space opens Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Brandon Steven is transforming the one-time Players space at 6200 W. 21st St. across from Sedgwick County Park into a new high-end steakhouse, it's called 6S. “It’s going to be like you’ve never seen before in Kansas, and people will walk in and be absolutely wowed,” Steven says. “And that was my goal: to be absolutely wowed.” (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com