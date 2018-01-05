Gavilon Grain employees killed in elevator identified

Sedgwick County officials have released the names of the two Gavilon Grain employees killed in a grain elevator accident Tuesday southwest of Wichita.
The Regional Forensic Science Center has identified Joshua Rasbold, 28, and Marcus Tice, 32, from the incident.
The men were buried under 20 to 25 feet of grain in a concrete grain elevator and were not recovered by emergency responders for nearly two hours.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating. The owner of the elevator, formerly known as DeBruce Grain, has faced 24 cases of safety and health violations by federal regulators over the past seven years.
Tice was a husband and father of two. A YouCaring page was organized to help the family by Carissa Crittenden, one of Tice’s cousins.
Funeral services for Rasbold will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Derby. He is a father of two children.
“Josh enjoyed spending time with his children and was an avid sports fan,” an online obituary for Rasbold said. “He was a very generous man.”
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for the Josh Rasbold Children Memorial Fund, in care of Verus Bank, 1033 N. Buckner St., #204 in Derby.
