Gavilon Grain employees killed in elevator identified

Two suspects sought in computer theft in east Wichita

Crime of the Week: On July 18, 2017, two suspects entered the Office Depot on 3035 N. Rock Road. The suspects made a merchandise return, then both picked up two different laptop computers and removed the security tags. The male suspect ran out of the back exit of the store with a Dell laptop computer valued at approximately $2,000. (Video by Wichita/Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers)