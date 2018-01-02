Emergency crews responding to two trapped in grain bin collapse

Emergency crews are responding to a grain bin accident at Gavilon Grain near 55th Street South and Hoover Road in south Wichita.
The Wichita Fire Department is assisting Sedgwick County’s technical rescue team to rescue two workers who are trapped in the grain bin.
WFD assisting @SedgwickCounty with technical rescue team at 5700 blk S Hoover Rd. Two workers trapped in a grain bin. #ictfire #icttraffic— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) January 2, 2018
A dispatch supervisor confirmed the call came in just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details are available.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments