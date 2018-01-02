Emergency crews are working to rescue two workers who are trapped in a Gavilon grain elevator.
Local

Emergency crews responding to two trapped in grain bin collapse

By Kaitlyn Alanis And Jason Tidd

January 02, 2018 02:44 PM

Emergency crews are responding to a grain bin accident at Gavilon Grain near 55th Street South and Hoover Road in south Wichita.

The Wichita Fire Department is assisting Sedgwick County’s technical rescue team to rescue two workers who are trapped in the grain bin.

A dispatch supervisor confirmed the call came in just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details are available.

