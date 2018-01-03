The family of Marcus Tice, who was one of two men who died in a grain elevator Tuesday, has launched a YouCaring page to raise funds “to give him a proper burial, as well as helping offset the loss of income.”
Husband, father of two is one of two men who died in grain elevator

By Kaitlyn Alanis

January 03, 2018 05:01 PM

Marcus Tice was one of two men who were killed in a grain elevator at a Gavilon Grain facility in Wichita, a family member has confirmed.

The two men were buried under 20 to 25 feet of grain.

Tice leaves behind his wife, Shelly, and two stepdaughters.

The fatal incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and the bodies were recovered about three hours later from the lower-middle of a 120- to 140-foot-tall concrete grain elevator at Gavilon Grain’s facility in Wichita.

Tice’s family is now asking for prayers and financial support.

“Along with the grief and heartbreak, his loved ones are now scrambling to find the means to give him a proper burial, as well as helping offset the loss of income,” said Carissa Crittenden, one of Truce’s cousins, in a YouCaring page. “More than anything we are asking for prayers. If you feel called in your heart to help financially, anything would help.”

The family is hoping to raise $5,000.

A spokesperson with Gavilon Grain said they do not plan to provide any additional information beyond a statement confirming that both men killed were employed by the company.

“Our immediate concern is on caring for the families of the workers, conducting our internal investigation and cooperating with the appropriate authorities in their investigation of the incident,” the statement said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating. OSHA warns that moving grain acts like quicksand and can engulf a person in 22 seconds. Because of the danger, OSHA requires that workers who enter a grain bin wear a body harness with a lifeline.

In 2016, the most recent set of data available, there were 29 documented grain-entrapment cases – 11 of which were fatal – according to a study by Purdue University. Each case represents an individual.

The majority of grain entrapment cases occurred in the Midwest, according to the report.

The identity of the other man who died in the Jan. 2 Gavilon Grain incident has not yet been released.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

