Local

Owner of Wichita grain elevator where two men died has history of safety violations

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

January 03, 2018 05:57 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The company that owns a south Wichita grain elevator where two people died Tuesday has faced 24 cases of safety and health violations by federal regulators over the past seven years, including one incident in Ohio where a man was crushed by a grain auger.

That’s according to an Eagle review of records from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Gavilon owns and operates the elevator near 55th South and Hoover Road where two men were killed Tuesday after being trapped under 20 to 25 feet of grain in a bin.

On Wednesday, a company official would neither detail the events that led to the deaths nor confirm if they were wearing safety equipment inside the grain bin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are still in the midst of the investigation to determine what occurred and it is too early to draw any conclusions at this point,” Patrick Burke, Gavilon Group marketing and communications manager, said in e-mail to The Eagle on Wednesday. “Gavilon is cooperating fully with OSHA representatives to learn what caused this unfortunate accident.”

Burke added that the company “maintains extensive safety policies for all of its employees and individuals working on site. This includes specific detailed policies and training to protect employees who must enter a grain bin for whatever reason.”

OSHA requires that any person working inside a grain bin wear a safety harness attached to a lifeline. It also requires a second worker, called a “spotter,” to be in the bin to monitor the safety of the first worker.

Gavilon is a privately held grain and fertilizer company with 136 grain facilities.

While Gavilon may have thorough safety policies in place, it has had two dozen OSHA enforcement cases against it connected with safety and health violations at facilities in 13 states.

Those include enforcement actions at Gavilon’s south Hoover elevator. In November 2012, OSHA said Gavilon violated general requirements for the facility’s machinery and filed a proposed enforcement action and $5,000 fine. In the same case, OSHA said the company violated requirements for guarding floors, wall openings and holes and proposed $8,500 in fines. Detailed explanations of each violation was not available. According to OSHA records, Gavilon reached a formal settlement with the agency and paid $9,000, $4,500 less than the agency initially proposed.

Last year, the company was cited in connection with safety violations in two separate instances at Gavilon Grain facilities. Those instances occurred at Gavilon facilities in Fremont and Kearney, Neb., with proposed fines totaling $61,383. OSHA records show Gavilon settled for $5,432 of the $10,864 in fines it proposed in the Kearney case. Gavilon is contesting OSHA’s $50,519 fine in the Fremont case, according to OSHA records.

Arguably its most serious enforcement action came following the September 2010 death of a 20-year-old worker who was caught and crushed in a discharge auger while cleaning out a grain bin at a Gavilon facility in Ohio. The accident investigation led to subsequent inspections of the company’s two other Ohio facilities, which also uncovered numerous alleged violations.

Between the death and alleged violations in the three Ohio facilities, OSHA proposed fines totaling $465,500, OSHA records said. Through formal and informal settlements and administrative law judgments, Gavilon paid $309,975, according to OSHA records.

More Videos

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

Pause
What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator 1:20

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

Watch: Wichita's new library get built in 30 seconds 0:30

Watch: Wichita's new library get built in 30 seconds

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 10:09

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 15:16

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video

Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge 5:12

Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge

  • Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator

    Two men died after being buried under 20-25 feet of grain at a Gavilon Grain site Tuesday afternoon. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator

Two men died after being buried under 20-25 feet of grain at a Gavilon Grain site Tuesday afternoon. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

Pause
What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator 1:20

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

Watch: Wichita's new library get built in 30 seconds 0:30

Watch: Wichita's new library get built in 30 seconds

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 10:09

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 15:16

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video

Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge 5:12

Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge

  • 'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

    Tyler Barriss, the man accused of making the swatting call that led to a fatal police shooting in Wichita, will be extradited to Kansas. He appeared in a LA courtroom on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

View More Video