Couple, married one day, both dead after weekend crash

The second victim in a weekend crash near Clearwater has died, according to a Via Christi Hospital St. Francis official.
Rebekah Bouma died at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to the hospital’s house supervisor. Bouma had been a passenger in a truck that crashed along 103rd Street, just east of Clearwater, shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The driver of the truck, Austin Wesson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bouma and Wesson were married just one day before the crash.
Bouma attended Trinity Academy in Wichita until the end of her junior year of high school in 2015, according to the school.
Tony Ryff, a dean at the nondenominational Christian school, on Monday described Bouma as a people person who had a strong faith in God.
“She was a delightful young lady,” Ryff said. “She was a great student, had great character, and she loved people. She was the kind of person who looked for ways to encourage friendships among other young ladies.”
In a Facebook post early Monday, Rachel Byker Bouma, Rebekah’s mother, asked for prayers.
