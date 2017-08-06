Victim of deadly crash Saturday near Clearwater identified

A man who was killed when the truck he was driving crashed near Clearwater on Saturday has been identified.
According to a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office crash report, Austin J. Wesson was pronounced dead at the scene after the truck he was driving struck an embankment and crashed into a tree about 2 miles east of Clearwater.
The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. A passenger in the vehicle, Rebekah C. Bouma, was transported to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis following the crash.
Bouma remained in critical condition as of early Sunday afternoon, according to a hospital official.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments