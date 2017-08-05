One dead, one hurt in crash near Clearwater

One person died and another was critically injured when a truck crashed east of Clearwater Saturday night, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday two miles east of Clearwater at 103rd Street West and 79th Street South, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said.
A truck left the road way and wrapped itself around a tree, first responders reported. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second person was transported to a hospital after being revived.
UPDATE | W 79th St S / S 103rd St W | Both patients have been extricated from the vehicle | 1 Code Red, 1 Code Black |— WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) August 6, 2017
