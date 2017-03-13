Injured Wichita officer leaves for Colorado rehab

The Wichita Police Department on Monday sent its wounded officer off in style as Brian Arterburn left to begin a rehabilitation program in Colorado.
Arterburn, the officer who had been in a Wichita hospital since being seriously injured in the line of duty in February, left late Monday morning from the Signature Flight Services complex on a small plane headed for the Denver-area.
More than two dozen police, fire and emergency services vehicles with their lights on flanked the plane just after 11 a.m. A large group of Wichita police officers and members of Arterburn’s family walked up to the plane and surrounded it as he was loaded onto the aircraft.
Arterburn was scheduled to arrive Monday at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colo., to begin a rehabilitation program. He had been receiving treatment in Wichita for injuries to his brain, chest and abdomen sustained after he was run over by a suspect fleeing in a stolen SUV at Kinkaid and Topeka on Feb. 7.
Unconscious for several days after he was hit, Arterburn has undergone multiple surgeries. He started breathing on his own late last month.
“As first responders, we take care of each other,” said Capt. Jeffrey Weible, bureau commander for Patrol South, where Arterburn worked. “It was heart-warming to see the support from all the other agencies, as well as the community as a whole.”
It’s unknown how long Arterburn will be at the rehab facility, though Weible said he has made progress lately.
“How long he’s going to be there depends a lot on how well he’s recovering,” Weible said. “The strides he’s made over the last couple of weeks have been absolutely amazing. I couldn’t be happier for (Arterburn) or his wife.”
The man allegedly driving the vehicle the hit the 25-year police veteran, Justin Terrazas, is facing criminal charges of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and other felonies in connection with the case.
Arterburn was trying to deploy a tire-deflation device when the SUV swerved and ran him over. The police department, following the incident, suspended its use of the so-called stop sticks for 30 days to review procedures and policies for use.
In a photo posted Friday on the police department’s social media pages, Arterburn appeared to be awake and wearing a baseball cap.
“Us at the Wichita Police Department, the family and at Patrol South are grateful for all the support,” Weible said. “We’re excited that Brian’s moving on to the next steps in his recovery.”
Fundraising efforts
To date, the Honore Adversis Foundation has raised $75,000 for injured Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn, foundation founder and president Paul Zamorano said Friday. That amount does not include the money raised during the Wichita Wagonmasters chili feed and raffle on Feb. 25, he said.
“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for their support of Brian and C.C.,” Zamorano said, referring to Arterburn’s wife, Claudale Cavanaugh, who is also a Wichita police officer. “It has been very humbling.”
On Saturday, the “Back the Booth Auction for Brian Arterburn” event was held in Arterburn’s honor. It was organized by the wives of some Wichita police officers. All money collected will also go to the Honore Adversis Foundation, which is an affiliate of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.
Donations for Arterburn can also be made directly to the Honore Adversis Foundation at www.thin-blue-line.org.
