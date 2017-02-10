Man suspected of running over officer to be charged today

Justin F. Terrazas, 31, is suspected of running over Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn on Tuesday afternoon at Topeka and Kincaid.
Officer Brian Arterburn
Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
A police investigator points to a spike strip and police officers bulletproof vest as they examine the scene. Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
District Attorney, Marc Bennett (right) and investigators look over a car at the sconce. Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
A city police officer describes the scene at Kinkaid and Topeka to District Attorney, Marc Bennett (center) . Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
Investigators carefully examine the scene at Topeka and Kinkaid Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. The officers bulletproof vest lies int he street near a spike strip that was being deployed. (February 7, 2017)
Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter talks with investigators . Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
A police spike strip and bulletproof vest lie in the street at Kinkaid and Topeka. Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
A police spike strip lies in the street at Kinkaid and Topeka. Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
Police talk with residents near Kinkaid and Topeka. Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
State Troopers leave the seen Tuesday after an officer was injured. Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
Police and Sheriff officers investigate the scene and Kinkaid and Topeka Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a car driven by a felony suspect. (February 7, 2017)
Wichita police and other law enforcement converage at an area near Pawnee and Santa Fe after an emergency call about an officer in trouble went out on the scanner. (February 7, 2017)
Wichita police and other law enforcement converage at an area near Pawnee and Santa Fe after an emergency call about an officer in trouble went out on the scanner. (February 7, 2017)
Wichita police and other law enforcement converage at an area near Pawnee and Santa Fe after an emergency call about an officer in trouble went out on the scanner. (February 7, 2017)
Wichita police and other law enforcement converage at an area near Pawnee and Santa Fe after an emergency call about an officer in trouble went out on the scanner. (February 7, 2017)
Wichita police and other law enforcement converage at an area near Pawnee and Santa Fe after an emergency call about an officer in trouble went out on the scanner. (February 7, 2017)
Wichita police and other law enforcement converage at an area near Pawnee and Santa Fe after an emergency call about an officer in trouble went out on the scanner. (February 7, 2017)
