February 10, 2017 12:19 PM

Man suspected of running over officer to be charged today

By Amy Renee Leiker

The man suspected of running over a Wichita police officer Tuesday is due in a Sedgwick County courtroom this afternoon.

Justin F. Terrazas is scheduled to make a first appearance at 2:30 p.m. Friday on criminal charges that have yet to be announced. Sedgwick County District Court Judge Faith Maughan will preside, according to an e-mail news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Terrazas, 31, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder connected to injuries Officer Brian Arterburn suffered when he was hit by a fleeing SUV earlier that afternoon as he used a tire-deflation device. Terrazas was also booked on suspicion of two counts of theft connected to a 2016 black Tahoe stolen from Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac at 8801 E. Kellogg and stolen dealer tags, according to police records.

Police presented evidence in their case against Terrazas to the district attorney’s office Friday morning.

Arterburn, a 25-year veteran, remains in critical condition at a Wichita hospital, police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Friday.

Police document crime scene where Wichita officer was critically injured

Wichita police on Thursday continued to document the crime scene where an officer was critically injured after being struck by a fleeing motorist in a stolen car. (video by Jaime Green) February 9, 2017

Investigation widens after officer hit by car

Police widen the crime scene near Kinkaid and Topeka where an officer was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon. (Feb. 7, 2017)

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

