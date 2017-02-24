Obituaries
Sports
Business
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
E-Eagle
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
Eagle+ Sign In
Eagle Store
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
About Us
News
News
Crime & Courts
Local
Databases
Education
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Finger on the Weather
Prairie Politics
Sports
Sports
Wichita State
Chiefs
High Schools
K-State
Kansas
Outdoors
Royals
State Colleges
Wingnuts
NBC baseball
Blogs & Columnists
Bob Lutz
Jayhawk Dispatch
K-Stated
Lutz Blog
Michael Pearce
Shockwaves
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
Business
Agribusiness
Aviation
Banking
Health Care
Small Business
Forward Wichita
Blogs & Columnists
Air Capital Insider
Business Casual
Business Perspectives
Carrie Rengers
Living
Living
Celebrations
Family
Fashion
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Home & Garden
Pets
Religion
Travel
Blogs & Columnists
Annie Calovich
Suzanne Tobias
Entertainment
Entertainment
The Arts
Books
Celebrities
Comics
Games & Puzzles
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Dining with Denise
Movie Maniac
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Blogs & Columnists
Richard Crowson
Now Consider This
Opinion Line
Obituaries
Classifieds
Classifieds
Auctions/Estate Sales
Garage Sales
Jobs
Legal Notices
Public Notices
Merchandise
Pets
Service Directory
Place An Ad
Place An Ad
Merchandise
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Apartments
Other Categories
Classified Support Center
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Shopping
Crime & Courts
February 24, 2017 4:14 PM
How Officer Arterburn was run over; affidavit released
Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn
Courtesy photo
i
By Tim Potter
tpotter@wichitaeagle.com
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Crime & Courts
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:33
Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe
Pause
1:57
Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'
1:44
Art Park adds art and music installation
0:43
Wichita's river front continues to evolve
11:56
K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas
1:00
Restaurants we lost in 2016
0:49
Shoppers get a head start on Black Friday purchases
1:53
Who is Tanner Braungardt?
0:44
Is that a guitar in your pants?
1:04
Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
a day ago
Shooting victim from Olathe is being called a hero
2:59
a day ago
Shooting victim from Olathe is being called a hero
1:53
a day ago
Suspect and victims named in Newton triple shooting
1:02
a day ago
Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting
View more video
Crime & Courts
See where homicides occurred in Wichita from 1989 through 2015 on an interactive map
How Officer Arterburn was run over; affidavit released
Shooting victim from Olathe is being called a hero
‘Domestic-type situation’ behind homicides near Newton, official says
Wichita man convicted in federal sex trafficking case
Editor's Choice Videos
Comments