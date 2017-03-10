Local

March 10, 2017 1:17 PM

Hutchinson-area fire ‘suspicious in nature,’ officials say

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

Officials in Reno County say a grass fire that affected more than 5,400 acres in Hutchinson’s Highland Golf Club area “is suspicious in nature.”

As of Friday morning, the blaze was 95 percent contained, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a Facebook post. The fire – one of several that raged across the state this week – was reported late Sunday morning. The Highland area, which includes a golf course and residences, is north of Hutchinson.

Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

A drone captures stark images of the scarred Kansas land near Coldwater and Greensburg on March 8, 2017. (Courtesy of Jonah Sowa/Kiowa County Media Center)

 

Two people were hurt and 5,441 acres were affected, officials said by phone Friday. Earlier estimates put the affected acreage slightly higher, at 5,585. All residents evacuated were allowed back into their homes by Thursday afternoon.

The fire boundary extended south to north from 56th Street to Arrowhead Road, and east to west from K-61 to Pennington Road. Not everything in the perimeter burned. But at least 10 homes were destroyed.

Hutchinson Fire Department officials on Friday could not comment further on the suspicious nature of the fire, citing the ongoing investigation into its cause.

“Crews will work today to extinguish the remaining 5 percent” of the Highland area fire, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “Firefighters continue to focus on 82nd Avenue & Plum Street diagonally NW to 95th Avenue & Monroe Street.”

A second fire that broke out in Hutchinson this week – the Jupiter Hills fire – was contained and under control earlier this week, officials said.

A ban on open burning remains in effect.

At 7 p.m. Friday, officials are planning to deactivate two phone numbers – 844-834-3659 and 844-834-3658 – that have been available for people to call for information. After that time, anyone who finds fire damage to their property that they haven’t yet reported should call the Hutchinson Fire Department at 620-694-2871.

The Sheriff’s Office also offered these fire-related tips and information on Facebook on Friday morning:

▪ The Emergency Animal Shelter at the fairgrounds is closed and all remaining domestic animals have been taken to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter. Contact Stacy Cleaves at 620-694-1924 with questions.

▪ Residents with insurance coverage issues or questions can call the Consumer Assistance Hotline at 800-432-2484 or visit www.ksinsurance.org.

▪ Dillons stores across the state are taking monetary donations at the register for the American Red Cross to support firefighters.

▪ For information and updates, residents can call the United Way hotline by dialing 2-1-1. Donations, which all go back to the local community, can also be made through that number.

▪ Go to www.kansasforests.org/fire_mana…/fireprevention.html for information on preventing personal property fires.

'They never stood a chance in a lot of these pastures, the fire was so fast'

Greg Gardiner's family has been ranching in Clark County for five generations, having homesteaded in 1885. This week's fires are their ranch's worst natural disaster, killing about 500 cattle. (Video and Photos by Mike Pearce / The Wichita Eagle)

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

