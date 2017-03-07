State

March 7, 2017

Residents wonder if they have homes to return to after wildfires

By Bryan Horwath

HUTCHINSON

As one of about 10,000 people displaced Monday by a raging wildfire just north of the city limits, Shelley Wilson said not knowing what she might go back to is wearing on her.

“I don’t know if I’ll have a home to go back to,” said Wilson while standing Tuesday morning outside a temporary Red Cross shelter at the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

Wilson was one of nearly 70 people who stayed overnight at the shelter after a the fire picked up Monday evening, forcing officials to call for the voluntary evacuation of between 10,000 and 12,000 people in the Hutchinson area.

Wilson, 49, lives in the 6100 block of North Monroe Street, just north of 56th Avenue and right in the heart of the evacuated zone.

With the help of her daughter, Crystal Gibson of Hutchinson, and her son-in-law, Wilson grabbed her 25-year-old disabled son, three dogs and one cat and left her 20-acre property Monday evening. The call from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office to leave came at about 6 p.m., Gibson said.

“The clothes I’m wearing right now are the only clothes I have,” Wilson said. “The longer they keep me out not knowing … it’s starting to get me. It would be wonderful to have a home to go home to.”

At a morning news briefing on Tuesday, Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson said some residents had expressed displeasure over the evacuations, but he said officials wanted to be safe because of the unpredictable nature of the fire.

Henderson said those with physical addresses on 30th Avenue had been allowed to return to their homes, but that all areas of the evacuation zone north of 30th Avenue remained closed as of late Tuesday morning.

As long as the weather permitted, Kansas National Guard helicopter water drops were expected to continue throughout the day. Henderson cautioned, however, that those missions will be aborted if people are seen on the ground in the drop zones.

More than 230 responders from 116 agencies were battling the fire as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the Kansas Incident Management Team and the sheriff’s office.

“I haven’t debriefed with my firefighters who were at the scene yet, but I’m sure there were tough decisions made last night,” said interim Hutchinson Fire Department Chief Doug Hanen during the briefing. “Fortunately, all of our guys came home. We hope to get a better assessment of the situation this afternoon.”

Kenneth Patrick, a resident at the Mission Place senior and disability housing complex on North Plum Street, also spent Monday night at the fairgrounds shelter. Patrick was one of about 100 residents from the complex to be evacuated.

“I’ve been listening to the scanner app on my phone for the past couple of days,” said Patrick, who had Molly, his 2-year-old Maltese, to keep him company. “It was pretty intense listening to what was happening (on Monday). There was talk of housing being threatened and people being surrounded.”

Henderson said the Reno County fire spanned about 25 square miles and was a half-mile wide in most places as of Tuesday morning.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

