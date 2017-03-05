Fire north of Hutchinson mostly contained

A fire that was first reported burning just north of Hutchinson on Saturday was mostly contained as of early Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the city’s fire department.
Dubbed the Jupiter Hills Fire, the blaze had burned more than 1,200 acres, though no injuries or evacuations were reported, according to the 5 a.m. post by Doug Hanen, the department’s interim chief.
The fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Once crews arrived, the fire was crossing 56th Avenue on the city’s north side. Two sheds were damaged by the fire, according to the Facebook post.
Crews remained working the area where the fire broke out on Sunday. The county, Hanen said, declared a state of emergency, which will allow for the possibility of additional state resources being deployed.
Fire crews from McPerson, Harvey, Sedgwick, Ellsworth and Barton counties assisted Hutchinson and Reno County departments. Burning is not allowed in Reno County on Sunday, according to a tweet from Reno County Emergency Management.
Burning is not allowed in Reno County today.— Reno Co Emer MGT (@RNCOEM) March 5, 2017
Very dry air and gusty west to southwest winds behind the passage... https://t.co/CthSt6ncxn
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments