Fire north of Hutchinson mostly contained

1:50 Flying over Little Jerusalem Pause

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field

7:21 DA describes shooting of Caleb Douglas

2:17 Catching lake monsters

3:15 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz talk WSU's semifinal win.

1:48 This baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

1:25 Pilot solos again to celebrate 50 years of flight

2:39 School finance ruling means lots of unknowns, superintendent says

12:31 Shocker win over Bears sets up tourney showdown with Illinois State