High school student section changes theme to ‘Blue Out’ after county sheriff’s death

Campus High’s school colors are black and white, but the Colts will go blue Friday.
Campus has announced a change to its student section theme for the football team’s home game against Salina South from “Colt Pride Day” to “Blue Out” in honor of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Kunze, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday.
Kunze responded to a suspicious character call in western Sedgwick County about 1:15 p.m. Sunday. About 30 minutes later, Kunze activated his emergency button on his portable radio, the sheriff’s office said. When another officer arrived, Kunze and the suspect, Robert Greeson, were found on the ground.
Kunze, 41, was a 12-year veteran of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
Cole Thompson, a senior Campus student section leader, said the change in the theme for the football game was an “easy decision.”
“A lot of students have family members or close relations with officers,” Thompson said. “We also just had a ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event in our district, in which students were able to form relationships with police officers in our area.
“So we felt it was necessary to continue building a community backing the blue.”
Thompson said Campus has reached out to the Salina South student section in hopes both schools will wear blue Friday.
