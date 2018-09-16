Sedgwick County sheriff: ‘Tragedy has struck today’

Deputy Robert Kunze was killed in the line of duty, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said during a news conference held at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The suspect in the case is dead. (Sept. 16, 2018)
First Christian Church of Sedgwick

Curtis and Summer Peters have teenage children who used to attend a youth group at First Christian Church of Sedgwick. The church's pastor, Kevin Berry, was arrested July 13 and charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Woman shot in south Wichita

Police were called out to 100 W. Mt. Vernon around 3:30pm Thursday, where a woman was shot. Police believe it was a domestic dispute and that they know how the suspect is and are now looking for him.

