Sedgwick County sheriff: ‘Tragedy has struck today’
Deputy Robert Kunze was killed in the line of duty, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said during a news conference held at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The suspect in the case is dead. (Sept. 16, 2018)
Lt. Tim Myers has confirmed an “officer-involved shooting” at N. 295th St. West and W. 21st St. North. Myers, spokesman for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, would not confirm if any injuries were reported.
According to a Sedgwick County sheriff’s report, an autopsy report and a recording of emergency radio traffic obtained from Broadcastify.com, both Trimmell sons were her home when one fired a handgun at his mother. One son is 14, the other 12.
When officers arrived at the scene, they knocked on the door of the apartment described by the caller. A person inside answered the door while wearing underwear and latex gloves, refused to answer questions and slammed the door shut, police said.
Kyle Kempton and Christy Rollings made their first court appearance on Tuesday. Both were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of an infant child in a west Wichita motel room last week.
Six people were taken into custody Friday after Wichita police and a federal agency received information from a 15-year-old girl about a possible child sex trafficking operation in the 2400 block of South St. Clair in southwest Wichita.
Wichita police arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated assault and aggravated battery following a drive-by shooting that injured a 2-year-old girl. Police say the shooting was connected to an "ongoing gang feud" between Wichita street gangs.
On July 30, 2018, at approximately 6am, an unknown white male burglarized “In The Bag Cleaners,” located at 119th and Maple. He stole the cash drawer and hid it in a bush before riding away on his bicycle.
Curtis and Summer Peters have teenage children who used to attend a youth group at First Christian Church of Sedgwick. The church's pastor, Kevin Berry, was arrested July 13 and charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Wichita Police Dept. spokesperson Charley Davidson gave un update on a standoff near North High School on Thursday. A man was in a home with gun. he initially had a female andfour children in the house, but let them go not long after police arrived.
