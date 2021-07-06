Shocker legend Fred VanVleet and his pop-up shop are returning to Wichita for TBT

A lot has changed for Fred VanVleet since the last time he was back in Wichita.

VanVleet became an NBA champion in 2019, even earning a Finals MVP vote in the process, then signed a 4-year, $85 million contract with the Toronto Raptors — the richest total value contract for any undrafted player in NBA history — last November.

Wichita State fans will have their first chance to see VanVleet — and buy some of his merchandise — on Friday, July 16, which coincides with the first game in The Basketball Tournament for the AfterShocks, a WSU alumni men’s basketball team. VanVleet plans to be in attendance at Koch Arena when the AfterShocks play the Ex-Pats, a Patriot League all-star team, at 8 p.m. that night with tickets still available for the TBT games.

VanVleet made his last public appearance in Wichita in the summer of 2018 when he hosted a youth basketball camp and also had a pop-up shop set up in the Waterfront that attracted thousands of fans throughout the day.

Details of where and what time the pop-up shop will be open were not immediately available on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the AfterShocks said to follow the team’s official social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram, as well as VanVleet’s shop account on Instagram for further details.

According to the AfterShocks spokesperson, VanVleet will be the headliner of many past Shocker greats who will be in attendance for the event next weekend.