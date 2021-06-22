Why the AfterShocks playing in TBT could benefit Wichita State men’s basketball team

Ron Baker and Zach Bush both think that the AfterShocks playing in The Basketball Tournament could potentially help the current Wichita State men’s basketball team. The Wichita Eagle

A packed Koch Arena in July watching a Wichita State alumni men’s basketball team compete at a high level isn’t just appealing for former players, but Ron Baker believes the AfterShocks playing in The Basketball Tournament this summer could be beneficial for current and future Shockers.

In the AfterShocks’ TBT debut in 2019, Wichita State fans shattered the tournament’s attendance record with the rowdy environment showcased nationwide on ESPN broadcasts.

Not only has that made things easier for the AfterShocks to recruit former WSU players to come back to Wichita in the summer to chase the $1 million grand prize, but Baker, who is the general manager of the AfterShocks, believes it can be a recruiting tool for current WSU coach Isaac Brown.

The AfterShocks play their first game in the Wichita regional at Koch Arena against the Ex-Pats, an all-star team from the Patriot League, on Friday, July 16 at 8 p.m.

“It shows guys that you can come here and be successful, then go pro, and now you can come back to an event like the TBT and play in front of your fans again,” Baker said. “It’s going to show current recruits and players who just got here the culture here and the environment that Isaac Brown and Coach (Gregg) Marshall created here at Wichita State is something that is special. These games are going to be on ESPN, so it’s huge not only for ex-players to come back, but it’s also huge for Coach Brown to be able to show people throughout the country what Wichita State is all about.”

Baker and Zach Bush, a former WSU walk-on who will serve as the AfterShocks’ head coach, both said on Tuesday that they hope for the event to become a family reunion-type atmosphere this summer.

With the help of long-time WSU academic advisor Gretchen Torline and current WSU staff member Ryan Hillard, Baker was able to send invitations to nearly 300 former WSU players to come back to Koch Arena in July. On top of organizing a get-together away from basketball, Baker said the Champion’s Club will be available to the former players during the AfterShocks’ games.

“We’ve got a lot of good conversations with those ex-players,” Baker said. “They’re excited to get back here and show the current players what the culture is all about around these parts.”

Bush said he believes the event will help bridge the gap between the generations of players who have come through the program.

“We really value that brotherhood and wanting that legacy to continue,” Bush said. “When you’re a part of this family, we want family to be forever. We want guys who are here now to know the former guys. There shouldn’t be this bridge just because you didn’t play with them, you don’t have access to pick their brain and get to know them. We want it to be seamless where if you played here, you’re part of this special brotherhood and this special bond. Everybody has your back.”

Bush said he envisions a current WSU player like Dexter Dennis being able to pick the mind of a former standout like Tekele Cotton, who was also a standout defender in his time with the Shockers. Or Morris Udeze being able to learn from past WSU standout centers.

And maybe even having the chance to soak in the knowledge of the two Shockers currently playing in the NBA in Fred VanVleet and Landry Shamet.

“You never want to make any promises of who will be here, but I think fans will be excited with who we think will be in attendance playing or not playing,” Bush said.