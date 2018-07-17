Details on Fred VanVleet's special Shocker-themed pop-up store coming to Wichita

Wichita State fans will have the chance to purchase exclusive merchandise when former Shockers basketball star Fred VanVleet returns to Wichita this weekend.
On top of hosting a pair of one-day youth basketball camps this weekend, VanVleet and his popular Bet on Yourself clothing line will have a pop-up shop from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 1720 N Webb in the Waterfront.
VanVleet will meet with fans, take pictures and sign autographs at the shop, which will be held at the location formerly run by New Balance. The space is being donated by Waterfront developers Steve Clark and Johnny Stevens, who teamed up with Landmark Commercial’s Don Piros to finalize the event.
The same collection of shirts, hoodies, wristbands and hats that are sold on VanVleet’s website will be available, but the real coup for WSU fans will be special Shocker-themed clothing that VanVleet will sell only on Saturday.
“Fred loves the Wichita community, and he’s very invested in giving back to the fans there,” said Josiah Pinto, VanVleet’s marketing director. “The special thing is that Fred is actually going to be there. So fans will get a chance to talk to him, take their picture with him, get some stuff autographed by him. He’s looking forward to meeting all of the people.”
VanVleet, 24, is coming off his most successful season in the NBA. He averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists in 20 minutes for the Toronto Raptors, while being chosen a finalist for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. Accordingly, VanVleet was awarded a two-year, $18 million contract earlier this month from the Raptors.
