Wichita State’s Fred VanVleet comes up big in NBA title-sealing win for Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet is a champion once again, this time at basketball’s highest level.

No one had the ball in their hands more in crunch time in the series-deciding Game 6 of the NBA Finals than the Wichita State graduate. And no one came up with bigger shots than VanVleet.

VanVleet scored a playoff career-high 22 points, including 12 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to win the series, 4-2, and capture the franchise’s first NBA championship.

VanVleet became the first ex-Shocker to score more than 20 points in an NBA Finals game. He is also the first former WSU player to win an NBA championship since Cliff Levingston won back-to-back titles with the Chicago Bulls in 1991 and 1992 and fourth overall, joining Levingston and Nate Bowman and Dave Stallworth, teammates on the 1970 New York Knicks championship team.

VanVleet finished the NBA Finals averaging 14.0 points in six games, while playing 32.2 minutes per game off the bench and essentially every second of crunch time for the Raptors.

The NBA championship adds to an impressive list of championships won by VanVleet.

In his four-year career at Wichita State, VanVleet led the Shockers to three Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championships, one MVC tournament championship, and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four and Sweet 16.

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, VanVleet split time between the Toronto Raptors and their NBA Development League team, Raptors 905. He was recalled in the championship series for the 905 team after it had lost the first game and led the Raptors 905 team to back-to-back wins to capture the NBA Development League championship in 2017.

On Thursday, VanVleet was part of a furious Raptors’ comeback in the fourth quarter to knock out the two-time defending champions.

VanVleet drilled a three-pointer with 9:06 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the Warriors, 91-91. Two minutes later, VanVleet was knocking down another three, this time to give the Raptors a 94-93 lead. He was also fouled on a three-point shot with 5:39 remaining and made all three free throws to once again tie the Warriors, this time at 99-99.

But the biggest shot of the night was his three-pointer with 3:46 remaining, as VanVleet swished a wide-open three at the top of the key to put the Raptors ahead for good, 104-101.