Summer weight-room updates: Here are the goals for Wichita State basketball players

After a disjointed offseason last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented Wichita State men’s basketball players from working out until late July, the Shockers are back on track for a normal summer this year.

WSU strength and conditioning coach Kerry Rosenboom has already met with the 10 players who will be in Wichita for June and designed summer workout plans focused on increasing strength, flexibility, conditioning and athleticism.

Thanks to last summer’s unique circumstances and the roster turnover since, only WSU juniors Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze have gone through a true offseason with Rosenboom.

The Eagle spoke with Rosenboom to outline the goals for all WSU players except Tyson Etienne, who is in the midst of working out for NBA teams this summer, and Kenny Pohto, an incoming freshman who can’t join the team until mid-July due to NCAA bylaws.

Dexter Dennis, 6-5 junior wing

Dennis has been one of Rosenboom’s most consistent and dedicated workers in the weight room since arriving at WSU in 2018. For this offseason, Rosenboom has come up with a detailed program geared for agility endurance to help Dennis keep his legs fresher for the offensive end of the court after exerting so much effort on the defensive end. Rosenboom said Dennis focus on workouts that simulate his work and movements that he does on the defensive end (side shuffles, back peddles, short sprints and jumps). Dennis, who currently weighs 208 pounds and wants to play this season at 215, has been a leader in the weight room for Rosenboom in the past and should regain that role once he’s back in Wichita full-time in July.

Morris Udeze, 6-8 junior center

Udeze is currently working out with his personal trainer in Houston, but should return to Wichita in early July to begin what Rosenboom describes as a “very intense” program. He’s had shoulder issues earlier in his career, so Rosenboom wants to focus on keeping his shoulder strong throughout the season. He also wants to improve Udeze’s overall athleticism, especially lateral quickness, vertical leap and second-jump quickness. There’s not much work needed in terms of adding weight (he’s at 241 and wants to play at 245), but Rosenboom said the challenge this summer is to get Udeze in the best condition of his college career.

Craig Porter, 6-2 junior guard

Porter was a victim of last summer’s circumstances, as he missed 60 days before the season due to being deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He also suffered a knee injury midway through the season that hampered him for much of his debut season. That’s why Rosenboom has made it a goal for Porter to improve his lower-body flexibility and strength. He has been working hard to drop body fat and cut up his body, as he hopes to add 10 pounds this summer to play this upcoming season at 195 pounds.

Joe Pleasant, 6-8 junior forward

Already having three years of being in a Division I strength and conditioning program at Abilene Christian, Pleasant has made a seamless transition at WSU with Rosenboom. He came in weighing 228 pounds and the plan is for him to maintain that weight through the season. Rosenboom said Pleasant is on a program that is focused 75% on cutting up his body and working on definition with 25% focused on improving overall strength.

Qua Grant, 6-1 junior guard

Much like Pleasant, Grant has college experience and has been a joy for Rosenboom to work with so far this summer. Grant arrived at WSU weighing 200 pounds and the plan is for him to drop anywhere from 5-10 pounds, but to become stronger by cutting body fat. He’ll be on the same plan as Pleasant, which has a 75% focus on cutting up his body and a 25% focus on improving overall strength. Rosenboom thinks that both Pleasant and Grant can become weight-room leaders for the team as they get more comfortable in the program.

Monzy Jackson, 6-7 sophomore forward

Not only has Jackson become one of the team’s vocal leaders, but according to Rosenboom, he’s shown great leadership in the weight room as well. He may look wiry at 205 pounds, but he was able to tie for the most bench press reps at 185 pounds (12 times) on the team. By the time November rolls around, Jackson has a goal of playing this season somewhere around 225 pounds. Rosenboom has him focused on lower-body flexibility to avoid injury and help avoid tightness in his lower back.

Matt McFarlane, 6-10 sophomore center

Rosenboom has taken a special interest in McFarlane, the Colby Community College product who comes to WSU weighing just 199 pounds in a 6-foot-10 frame. The goal is for McFarlane to pack on at least 25 pounds and Rosenboom thinks that’s a realistic goal with McFarlane’s dedication to the weight room and eating more. But Rosenboom wants to be careful about not losing any of McFarlane’s explosiveness or athleticism while adding that much weight, so McFarlane will continue to work on agility, jump training and conditioning to ensure he’s putting on good muscle weight. Another focus of Rosenboom’s will be working on McFarlane’s lower-body flexibility, which he needs to improve so he stays healthy and help him with his overall athleticism.

Ricky Council IV, 6-6 freshman wing

Council has been deemed a weight-room star by Rosenboom since the end of his first season at WSU. He’s been focused and dedicated to working out with the goal of improving his upper-body strength and flexibility in his lower-body to allow him to stay in a lower defensive stance for longer. He currently weighs 199 pounds and wants to add at least 16 pounds to play this upcoming season at 215. If he continues along the same trajectory, Rosenboom thinks he will “have one of the best basketball bodies in the country.”

Chaunce Jenkins, 6-4 freshman guard

Jenkins made significant strides in the weight room in his first season at WSU, adding 20 pounds to his frame (up to 183) by the end of the season. But after heading back home to Virginia, Jenkins returned to WSU this summer weighing 169 pounds. Rosenboom said that’s common for many first-year college basketball players and that Jenkins already looks like “he’s come back to Wichita on a mission.” He’s one of many players who is working out twice a day and “pushing himself every minute he’s in the weight room.” Rosenboom said he is confident that Jenkins can achieve his goal of reaching his target weight of 190 pounds by the time November comes.

Jalen Ricks, 6-7 freshman wing

Not only has Ricks made a strong first impression with the Shockers on the court, but in the weight room with Rosenboom as well. Ricks came to WSU weighing 183 pounds and wants to play this upcoming season at around 205 pounds. Rosenboom said he’s confident Ricks can reach his target weight from the work ethic he’s displayed so far in the weight room. Rosenboom’s biggest focus for Ricks is to improve his lower-body flexibility, which Rosenboom says is tighter than usual. Ricks will do various routines to improve his flexibility, including numerous stretches and programs that he can do in his apartment. Like McFarlane, Ricks will do extra agility and jump training work to improve his athleticism as his body weight goes up.