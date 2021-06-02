Wichita State basketball newcomers working together as roommates for summer workouts

Abilene Christian transfer Joe Pleasant recently arrived to Wichita State’s campus for summer workouts at Koch Arena in June. The Wichita Eagle

A pair of newcomers on the Wichita State men’s basketball team are making their way together in their first week on WSU’s campus.

Joe Pleasant, a 6-foot-8 junior forward transfer from Abilene Christian, and Qua Grant, a 6-foot-1 junior guard transfer from West Texas A&M, both received their first taste of Koch Arena on Tuesday when the pair helped work coach Isaac Brown’s youth basketball camp.

Pleasant and Grant, who both figure to play roles for the Shockers this upcoming season, are roommates in the dorms at WSU and are building a quick bond as the lone newcomers currently on campus.

“Joe is a really cool guy,” Grant said. “We’ve been laughing about getting lost and talking about how different the arena and the campus are from where we came from. We’re both excited to show what we can do.”

Because summer school is not mandatory, Brown has made the month of June optional for players to come to Wichita for summer workouts.

WSU currently has four players on campus: Pleasant, Grant and returners Clarence Jackson and Ricky Council IV. Other players like Craig Porter, Chaunce Jenkins and Matt McFarlane are expected to trickle in over the next month. But Brown said some players won’t be in Wichita until July.

Tyson Etienne, who is currently testing the NBA Draft waters, isn’t expect back until July if he decides to return to WSU. Incoming freshman Kenny Pohto, who hails from Sweden, is bound by international player rules and cannot arrive until a month before his classes, which means a mid-July arrival for him. Brown also said he is giving the team’s veterans, Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze, time away from Wichita.

“I wanted both of those guys to take some time off and get back home to work on their games,” Brown said. “So Dexter is going back to (Louisiana) and he’s going to play in summer leagues and he’s got a trainer down there. And then Mo is working out with the John Lucas camp (in Houston) and getting better. They both know the system, so that’s good and we’ll see them back in July.”

Back in Wichita, Pleasant and Grant said they are both excited to start their individual workouts and begin playing pick-up against and with Jackson and Council.

Both newcomers are motivated to prove themselves at a higher level — Pleasant is a veteran from a very successful mid-major ACU team, while Grant is a NCAA Division II All-American.

“I’m always excited for the challenge and I like to personally experience something myself,” Pleasant said. “I usually don’t go off the words of what somebody else said. I want to experience this for myself. I’m going to continue to do what I’ve always done and that’s just work hard and give everything I have to give to my program.”

“I’ve seen this place on Zoom in my virtual visit, but to actually be (at Koch Arena) is a surreal feeling,” Grant said. “But I’m a mellow guy. I don’t like to get too high or too low, so I’m just looking forward to getting to work and playing in front of all of these fans. I hear it gets pretty crazy in here.”