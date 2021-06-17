Eight thoughts on eight Wichita State men’s basketball players here for June workouts

Wichita State’s Clarence Jackson hits a crucial three pointer against South Florida during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday in Ft. Worth. The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita State men’s basketball team has been putting to use the four hours of on-court practice time that’s allowed per week.

After talking with coaches and players at the Isaac Brown youth basketball camps at Koch Arena, the Eagle has compiled updates on the eight WSU players who are in Wichita working out with the team this month.

The four players missing from workouts are Tyson Etienne, Dexter Dennis, Morris Udeze and Kenny Pohto. Etienne, the reigning AAC Co-Player of the Year, is currently testing the NBA Draft waters and has until July 7 to decide his next move. Dennis and Udeze, the team’s two veterans, were encouraged by Brown to stay home in June to work with their personal trainers and also get additional time home with their families. Pohto is not allowed to be on campus until mid-July per NCAA rules because he is an international student.

Here are the eight thoughts so far on the eight WSU players in Wichita:

Ricky Council IV has been a weight room star and the extra pounds on his frame have made him even more explosive. On the court, he’s spent most of his time on the shooting gun working on his outside shot. Although he shot a great percentage (44.4%) on threes last season, Council only took 1.3 threes per game. If he can add a consistent outside shot to his offensive repertoire, then watch out. The consensus around the team seems to be that Council is destined for a breakout season with an expanded role this coming season.

Clarence Jackson has been one of the most talked-about players this offseason. He had a knack for making timely threes last season and he’s rapidly improving the consistency of his outside shot this summer. Reports are that he’s been deadly on three-pointers in June. He’s also impressed with his slick passes and ability to create for others off the bounce. The plan is for him to keep working on his outside shot and to improve his defensive awareness to be able to stay locked in for entire possessions. Isaac Brown has also mentioned Jackson as the vocal leader on the team in June workouts.

Craig Porter is finally nearing 100% health from the knee injury sustained during last season. There are more flashes of the athleticism that made him a defensive monster on a NJCAA championship team. Main focus has been improving the three-point stroke in anticipation of defense leaving him on perimeter and going under screens since he only attempted five triples in 19 games last season. Has also been named by Isaac Brown as a team leader so far in the June workouts.

Qua Grant is as strong as advertised, which has made him very difficult to guard when he gets a head of steam going toward the rim. He’s currently playing point guard right now, but has the ability to play off the ball as well.

Joe Pleasant is translating nicely so far with his offensive game. He can space the floor on offense by camping out in corners and making kick-out three-pointers or he can go down into the post and take advantage of smaller defenders.

Chaunce Jenkins is continuing to impress with his athleticism and ability to get to the rim and finish in a 6-foot-4 frame. Although he rarely played last season, he showed flashes against the starters when he was on the practice team. His jumper is still a work-in-progress, but no one questions the work ethic of Jenkins. With the versatility to play either guard spot, Jenkins could figure to be in WSU’s rotation this season.

Jalen Ricks just turned 18 years old, but has already made a big impression in his first two weeks on WSU’s campus. The 6-foot-7 freshman is “shooting the cover off the ball” so far in workouts and practices, as the Oak Hill product is proving he belongs right away.

Matt McFarlane is as long and lanky as you would expect a 6-foot-10, 210-pound player to be. He’ll be spending a lot with WSU strength and conditioning coach Kerry Rosenboom this summer in the weight room, as WSU wants to add at least 20 pounds to his frame before the start of the season. He’s an extremely raw player who has the ability to make a dazzling play with his athleticism and length in practice, but he’s also still adjusting to the attention to details required at the high Division I level.