NBA teams starting to show an interest in Wichita State draft prospect Tyson Etienne

NBA teams are beginning to show their curiosity in Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne.

After weeks of silence mostly featuring Etienne training on his own since declaring in April for the 2021 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, the 6-foot-2 guard prospect from New Jersey will have plenty of opportunities to audition for NBA teams in June and July.

According to his agent, Jelani Floyd of Beyond Athlete Management, Etienne worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers and interviewed with the Brooklyn Nets last week. He’s scheduled to work out for the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, then he will work out for the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors sometime in early July.

Although Etienne did not garner a coveted invitation to the NBA Draft combine, he will participate in his own pro day hosted by his agency on June 26 in Chicago — the same week and location of the combine, so NBA scouts can easily attend.

Etienne is currently viewed by the NBA Draft media as a top-100 prospect, although no outlet has him projected as being selected with one of the 60 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.

That could change once he gets in front of NBA teams. For now, they are intrigued by what Etienne did at WSU last season, averaging 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and a school-record 2.95 three-pointers per game last season while winning Co-Player of the Year honors in the American Athletic Conference, leading the Shockers to their first AAC championship and a return to the NCAA Tournament.

Etienne has until July 19 to withdraw his name from draft consideration. Since last season did not count toward his NCAA eligibility, Etienne would still be a sophomore if he decided to return to Wichita State for the 2021-22 season.