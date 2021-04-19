Why Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne picked April 18 to declare for the NBA Draft

Tyson Etienne is a meticulous person, so it should come as no surprise there was a purpose to why the Wichita State star picked April 18 to announce his decision to enter the 2021 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

April 18 holds significance to Etienne because that is the date when his world changed forever. It was six years ago on that date when his childhood best friend was walking home for curfew in Paterson, New Jersey and was killed by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting.

Armoni Sexton was 15 years old. He was already being billed as one of the top players in the country for his age and Etienne believed Sexton was destined for the NBA. They shared the same passion for the game and formed a bond off the court closer than Etienne ever had before or since.

“He lost his life and that’s still something that I have to deal with, but it’s something I use as my motivation, my fuel,” Etienne told The Eagle. “I know he can’t physically see these things, but I can be a vessel for him to experience these things with me. It pushes me to keep going.”

After the tragedy, Etienne wasn’t sure if he wanted to keep playing basketball. He was already being told by basketball coaches he wasn’t tall enough or good enough to play at a high level.

The only reason Etienne stuck with it? He knew Sexton would want him to continue to chase their basketball dreams.

Sexton is why Etienne grinded to become a four-star prospect and ultimately pick Wichita State. Sexton is why Etienne worked so hard to transform his game from a catch-and-shoot three-point specialist to the Co-Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference this season. Sexton is why Etienne now wears the jersey No. 1.

“Just to be in this moment, I’m not a very emotional person, but it was very emotional,” Etienne said. “I know (Sexton) would tell me to keep going and tell me to be who I’m supposed to be. He would tell me that he loves me and that he’s looking down on me.”

Etienne, a 21-year-old who is a 6-foot-2 guard, is generally not listed on NBA mock drafts. ESPN draft analyst Chad Ford currently has Etienne rated No. 81 among his top 100 prospects.

But going through the NBA Draft evaluation, much like Dexter Dennis and past Shockers have done in recent seasons, presents the opportunity for Etienne to make an impression on NBA scouts.

Tyson Etienne was name the Co-Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference. He’s the fifth player in team history to win a conference player of the year award. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

“There really is no downside to doing it,” Etienne said. “Worse-case scenario, I get concrete feedback on my game. So I feel like I don’t have anything to lose and I have everything to gain.”

It was an expected move by the WSU coaching staff after Etienne averaged 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while making 3.0 threes per game on 39.2% accuracy. Etienne also proved to be a reliable ball handler, as his turnover rate of 7.8% was the 16th-best in the country. He also diversified his shot selection, getting to the rim more and more than doubling his free throws taken per game.

“I 100% support Tyson’s decision and I’m here to support him in any way possible,” WSU coach Isaac Brown told The Eagle. “Every kid we recruit we want to help them reach their dreams to play at the next level.”

Wichita State’s Trey Wade, left, and Tyson Etienne celebrate after the Shockers took down conference leader Houston 68-63. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

There will be questions about Etienne’s size. Some will call him a tweener, not a natural point guard and too small to be a shooting guard at the next level. Some will question if he can finish at the rim against bigger, taller, faster defenders.

And Etienne knows there will be questions about his last game in a WSU uniform when he went 0-for-6 from the field and scored one point in the Shockers’ one-point loss to Drake in the NCAA Tournament.

“The game vs. Drake will prove to be very significant in my career for what it has done for me,” Etienne said. “My actions will show what I mean by that statement.”

Next, Etienne will convene with his family and trainers to determine where his home base will be in preparation for draft workouts. The NBA Draft combine is scheduled for June 21-27, although prospects can schedule workouts with teams outside of the combine, usually in the month of June.

Etienne will have until Monday, July 19 to withdraw from draft consideration and return to WSU, where he would be a sophomore again for the 2021-22 season.

“It’s been an amazing journey with all of the ups and the downs and hard times,” Etienne said. “If you know who I am, then you know that I’m not supposed to be in this position. If it was up to everybody else, my career would have been done a long time ago.

“I’ve continued to improve my game, improve myself and prove people wrong and prove people who believed in me right. I’m just thankful for the ride and for the experience. The journey is the reward.”