Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne signs with agents for NBA Draft, keeps NCAA eligibility

Wichita State sophomore Tyson Etienne signed with an NCAA-certified agency on Thursday ahead of the NBA Draft, which allows him to maintain his eligibility with the Shockers. Courtesy

Tyson Etienne, a Wichita State sophomore guard who is currently testing the NBA Draft waters, signed with agents Jelani Floyd and Mike Naiditch of Beyond Athlete Management on Thursday. The news was first reported by Jake Weingarten.

Since Etienne has requested an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee, he was able to sign with NCAA-certified agents and maintain his college eligibility to return to Wichita State for next season.

Etienne has until July 19 to withdraw from draft consideration. If he earns an invitation to next month’s NBA Draft combine, then Etienne could keep his name in the draft and still return to WSU if he goes undrafted, as long as he informs WSU athletic director Darron Boatright by Aug. 8.

Etienne, the Co-Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference, averaged 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and a school-record 2.95 three-pointers per game last season while leading the Shockers to their first AAC championship and a return to the NCAA Tournament.

By signing with NCAA-certified agents, Etienne and his family can now have their meals, transportation and lodging paid for by the agents when they meet with the agent or with an NBA team.

Since Etienne declared for the NBA Draft on April 18, he has been training in preparation for the evaluation process, which will begin to ramp up in June.