FCS transfer Reggie Stubblefield to enroll at Kansas State ... for real this time

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

Reggie Stubblefield, a senior defensive back from Prairie View A&M, has announced that he will transfer and play for the Kansas State Wildcats next season.

That statement was true last month when he committed to K-State football coach Chris Klieman and then signed scholarship papers with the Wildcats. And it is once again true now, as he made a similar announcement on social media on Friday that included pictures of him on campus and in a K-State uniform along with the words “for those who counted me out.”

Thus ends a bizarre recruiting saga that briefly saw Stubblefield turn his focus toward preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft when it appeared that “unfortunate circumstances” would prevent him from enrolling in Manhattan.

“For those who counted me out guess they forgot I serve a God who is almighty.”

24 to 1

Chapter Uno

It’s a new journey. #DayByDay #EastsideBaby #PrairieViewBaby #KStateBaby #EMAW pic.twitter.com/3ukPSoQi0a — R. Stubblefield (@1ReginaldS) June 18, 2021

Those circumstances are believed to be have been related to academics, as transferring credit hours from one school to another can sometimes be tricky. In any case, they appear to have cleared up. Stubblefield will enroll at K-State and play for the Wildcats next season ... for real this time.

That is good news for the Wildcats, who have been searching for extra help in the secondary. Though it might be difficult for Stubblefield to crack the starting lineup next fall, he could be a valuable reserve, as K-State coaches love to rotate players in and out on defense.

Stubblefield is capable of playing corner, nickelback and safety. That versatility could come in handy. He made 141 tackles and four interceptions during 45 games at the FCS level at his previous school.

Before playing a single game with the Wildcats, Stubblefield has become a much-discussed name among K-State fans. Not only did his recruitment follow a meandering path, there has also been confusion over his accolades and statistics at Prairie View A&M.

Stubblefield promotes himself as a FCS All-American in his Twitter bio, which is not true. He has also claimed to be a two-time all conference performer within the SWAC and a four-year captain at Prairie View, when his top honors actually appear to be a pair of preseason second-team all-conference nominations.

It has been a busy few days for K-State with transfers.

Keyon Mozee, a sophomore running back from Lee’s Summit, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, leaving the Wildcats without a promising young playmaker next season.

But K-State also added a player from the portal last week when it secured a commitment from Kennesaw State defensive back Cincere Mason.

With the late additions of Mason and Stubblefield, it appears the Wildcats have more veteran players to lean on in their secondary next season.