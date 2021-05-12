Kansas State Wildcats land defensive back transfer from FCS football program

Kansas State’s newest incoming transfer should help address one of the biggest short-term roster needs that the Wildcats have heading into the 2021 season.

Reggie Stubblefield, a senior defensive back from Prairie View A&M announced his plans to transfer to K-State on Wednesday. His arrival in Manhattan will provide the Wildcats with some much needed veteran talent that should help create more depth in the secondary next fall.

Stubblefield was a standout at his previous school, serving as a four-year captain for the Panthers on his way to a pair of all-conference selections. He played in 45 games for Prairie View A&M and finished his career there with 141 tackles and four interceptions. He also showed a knack for blocking kicks, which will almost certainly earn him more playing time on special teams at K-State.

- “It’s a marathon not a sprint, when you mention the goals I’m chasing.”To the first university that ever sent me a letter I thank you. It’s funny how God brings us all back together.

Stubblefield was originally a two-star recruit out of Arlington, Texas.

It will be interesting to see where K-State plays Stubblefield, as he showed the ability to rotate between corner, nickel and safety throughout the secondary at his previous school. The Wildcats could use the most help at both nickel and safety.

In any case, Stubblefield is K-State’s seventh incoming transfer of the 2021 recruiting cycle.

He joins Illinois tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe, Charlotte defensive tackle Timmy Horne, Iowa defensive back Julius Brents, Nebraska receiver Kade Warner, Utah State linebacker Eric Munoz and Louisville safety Russ Yeast.

K-State football coach Chris Klieman has said he is open to adding more transfers before summer workouts begin in June.

It’s possible the Wildcats will bring in even more help from the transfer portal, as they remain in the running for Southeast Missouri State defensive back Bydarrius Knighten and are thought to be interested in Auburn defensive back Chris Thompson.