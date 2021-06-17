Kansas State Wildcats lose promising running back Keyon Mozee to transfer portal

Keyon Mozee made enough big plays as a freshman to make some think he had a bright future as a running back at Kansas State, but it no longer seems like he agrees with that line of thinking.

Mozee decided to leave the Wildcats and continue his football career elsewhere on Thursday when he entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to a team spokesperson.

A product of Lee’s Summit North High School, he will now try to make an impact with a new team.

It’s hard to say how much of a loss his departure is for the Wildcats, given how many running backs appear ready to compete for carries in K-State’s backfield next season, but there’s no doubt that Mozee had potential.

Mozee showed off his talents while playing in nine games as a freshman with the Wildcats last season. He rushed 11 times for 39 yards and caught two passes for 83 yards. He also returned one kick for seven yards.

His biggest moment came during a thrilling upset victory over Oklahoma when he took advantage of a busted coverage and slipped behind the defense for a 78-yard gain. He was wide open on the play, and quarterback Skylar Thompson found him for the big gain. Mozee caught the ball about 20 yards down field and then rumbled up the sideline to set up an important touchdown.

Plays like that made fans eager to see what he might be capable of as he developed in future years.

At the least, he seemed to be in the mix for playing time next season along with Deuce Vaughn, Jacardia Wright and Joe Ervin. But K-State coach Chris Klieman likes to rotate running backs throughout every game, and there was no guarantee he would earn a spot high enough in the pecking order to eclipse the role he saw as a freshman.

Mozee, 5-foot-7 and 179-pound runner, rushed for 2,127 yards and 22 touchdowns in high school. He was rated as a three-star recruit.