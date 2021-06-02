‘Unfortunate circumstances’: Reggie Stubblefield no longer transferring to K-State

Reggie Stubblefield no longer has a football future with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Stubblefield, a graduate transfer defensive back who spent the past four seasons playing for Prairie View A&M, announced plans to transfer to K-State in early May and signed scholarship papers with the Wildcats soon after. But his plans to enroll in Manhattan changed on Wednesday when, citing “unfortunate circumstances,” he announced that he will focus on the 2022 NFL Draft rather than suit up in a K-State uniform in the fall.

“Life isn’t always filled with glory,” he wrote on social media. “It’s situations of hardship which build you to become stronger in the future. With that being said, due to unfortunate circumstances I will not be enrolling into Kansas State this upcoming year to play my last season of eligibility.”

Blessed and thankful for all the experiences college has given me. once again I can’t thank K-State and PVAMU football staff enough !

Now the real work begins. ️ #TrustInTheLord #NFLDraft2022 pic.twitter.com/7OIc7QPCKC — R. Stubblefield (@24reginalds) June 2, 2021

Stubblefield was expected to help provide depth in K-State’s secondary immediately next season at either safety or nickelback after making 141 tackles and four interceptions during 45 games at the FCS level at his previous school.

But the Wildcats are now on the hunt for extra defensive help. His announcement helps explain why K-State offered a scholarship to Coffeyville Community College defensive back Jacob Proche on Tuesday, one day after he committed to play for Coastal Carolina.

K-State lacks proven depth on the back end of its defense, and could use reinforcements in that area next season.

Though he never played at K-State, fans will remember Stubblefield for some confusion over his accolades and statistics at Prairie View A&M. Stubblefield sold himself as a FCS All-American, a two-time all conference performer and a four-year captain on social media, when his top honors actually appeared to be a pair of preseason second-team all-conference nominations.

In any case, he thinks he has a shot at playing professionally.

“I will now be solely focusing my time and work ethic towards the upcoming NFL 2022 Draft,” he wrote. “I have worked long and hard for this opportunity and I’m ready to get to work and attack this process with extreme integrity, dignity and focus.”

Without Stubblefield, K-State football is back down to six incoming transfers — Illinois tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe, Charlotte defensive tackle Timmy Horne, Iowa defensive back Julius Brents, Nebraska receiver Kade Warner, Utah State linebacker Eric Munoz and Louisville safety Russ Yeast.