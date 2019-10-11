K-State basketball wins recruiting battle for prized St. Louis center Davion Bradford

SHARE COPY LINK

One of the best Kansas State basketball recruiting classes in years just got even better.

Davion Bradford, a 7-foot center from St. Louis who ranks among the nation’s top high school big men, announced his intention to play for the Wildcats on Friday.

He chose K-State over Missouri, Arizona State, Illinois, Oklahoma and many others. Bradford was also in attendance for Late Night in the Phog last week at KU.

Bradford gives K-State something it has never had before when it comes to basketball recruiting — an incoming class that features four players ranked inside the national top 150, according to Rivals.

The last time the Wildcats landed three top 150 players in the same recruiting class was 2009.

With Bradford in the fold, this will undoubtedly go down as Bruce Weber’s top-rated recruiting class with the Wildcats.

In addition to Bradfard, it features Nijel Pack, a four-star point guard from Indianapolis, Selton Miguel, a four-star wing from Orlando, and Luke Kasubke, a three-star wing from St. Louis.

Kasubke and Bradford are good friends that both play for MoKan Elite on the summer AAU basketball circuit. They visited Manhattan together on an official recruiting trip in early September and will reunite on the court next season.

K-State entered Friday with the nation’s No. 20 overall recruiting class, per Rivals. It will likely move up even higher now.

Bradford could be the missing piece for K-State’s 2020 recruiting cycle. It needed a big man and landed one of the top options available before the arrival of early signing day.

K-State only projects to have three open scholarships for 2020 at the moment, so the Wildcats will need to open up roster space in the coming months.