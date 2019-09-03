K-State basketball gets commitment from 2020 St. Louis guard Luke Kasubke

Hear from K-State basketball’s three freshmen for the first time Kansas State men’s basketball freshmen DeJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy talk with media along with coach Bruce Weber. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas State men’s basketball freshmen DeJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy talk with media along with coach Bruce Weber.

The Kansas State basketball team made a lasting impression on Luke Kasubke over the weekend.

Kasubke, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from St. Louis, is ready to play for the Wildcats. The three-star prospect announced his commitment to K-State on Tuesday, a few days after wrapping up a recruiting visit in Manhattan.

His decision is welcome news for K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber.

The Wildcats now have two pledges for their 2020 class, and it’s still early in the recruiting cycle. They expect to add at least one more.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kasubke joins Indianapolis guard Nijel Pack, who committed to K-State earlier in the summer.

K-State coaches have shown interest in Kasubke for quite a while, and it’s easy to understand why. He is the No. 144 recruit in the 2020 class, according to Rivals, and his size allows him to play both shooting guard and small forward.

He is expected to help K-State replace the departure of senior wing Xavier Sneed following the conclusion of the upcoming season.

Though he attends Chaminade High School in St. Louis, Kasubke spends his summers playing for Kansas City’s Mokan Elite team on the AAU circuit.

He made his recruiting visit to K-State with Mokan teammate Davion Bradford, who remains uncommitted.

Kasubke chose K-State over other finalists Loyola-Chicago and Saint Louis, but he also boasted scholarship offers from Creighton, Illinois and Xavier.